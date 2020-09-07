10K+ passmark & 64GB RAM miniPCs 2020 ?

P

postcd

Weaksauce
Joined
Nov 24, 2016
Messages
72
Hello, any mini PCs (energy and space efficient computer) in 2020 with performance CPUs like AMD Renoir 7nm CPU 4800U (17K passmark) and RAM support 64GB ?
So far i know about ASUS PN50 which i sold with Ryzen 4800U (one of the highest performance Renoirs) and possibly at the end of the year the ASRock X300 but that i guess (based on what i see being sold in my country as A300) will be sold without the CPU (or better to say APU since it is combined with GPU).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Tags
64gb minipc ryzen
Top