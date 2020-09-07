10K+ passmark & 64GB RAM miniPCs 2020 ?

Hello, any mini PCs (energy and space efficient computer) in 2020 with performance CPUs like AMD Renoir 7nm CPU 4800U (17K passmark) and RAM support 64GB ?
So far i know about ASUS PN50 which i sold with Ryzen 4800U (one of the highest performance Renoirs) and possibly at the end of the year the ASRock X300 but that i guess (based on what i see being sold in my country as A300) will be sold without the CPU (or better to say APU since it is combined with GPU).
