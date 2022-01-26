10Gb Network card + GPU heatsink = ?

I think this might be [H] enough to post here. I bought a 10Gb network card, a Solarflare SFN7022F, and tried to use it in a fanless computer. It overheated to the point that it shut itself off, since it's a server card that assumes a large amount of airflow. Rather than add one of those noisy fan things, I replaced the heatsink with one from an old Radeon 280X.
Here's the card with the puny stock heatsink:
And with the new, manly heatsink. I had to hack it up a bit to make it fit. Two of the six heatpipes had to be cut, but the remaining four are sufficient:
I also stuck a small heatsink to a voltage regulator chip that was quite hot:
Here it is installed. Since the card is PCIe 3 x8, it had to go in the x16 slot where a GPU would normally go. The case fan isn't connected.
And finally, an infra-red image of it not being too hot anymore:
The hot thing in the corner is an A320 chipset. I would put a bigger heatsink on it, but there's this network card with an oversized heatsink that gets in the way...
There are a few more photos and description on my website for those whole like dry, boring details.
