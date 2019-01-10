Sick of Intel X540 10G cards with fans!!!

I have these cards all over the place in my datacenter, Synology, servers etc. These cards eat fans, period. I was lucky to find a distributor who sells the heatsink/fan combo(the heatsink is the fan shroud/housing so you can't just swap to a better fan without some engineering). I had a Synology drop off the network this morning at 4AM, rebooted it and it was fine for about 4 hours, then it dropped again. I knew it was the fan, so I just replaced the card with an entirely new one and brought back the bad one with me. The bearings are shot in this puppy. Rattles so hard you can feel it in the chassis.

Enough of my rant, any of you guys experience the same thing and found a better solution? I know the cards used to just have a big heatsink on them but they must have had thermal issues and replaced it with this cheap ass fan and heatsink combo.

Or get a 3rd party warranty company, check out parkplace technologies, depending on the age of the host it can range as low as 20-30$/mo for next day parts (Dell R710/R720s).
 
I know this thread was from 2.5 years ago, but am facing this problem today and was wondering if you ever found an elegant fan replacement solution... I am considering to replace this with a Noctua NF-A4x10 FLX 3-pin fan.
 
noctua fans are slower and move less air (i mean quiet fan marketing strategy) so make sure you are not creating a problem. Make sure it has the same or similar cfm rating. I am a fan of Sunon and Delta fans. Easy to find the size you want on digikey or mouser.
 
And pretty quiet considering the cfm, too. I mean, the pitch is annoying, but I have three and they aren't deafening at max speed.

Edit: these guys: MF50100V3-1000U-A99
 
yeah, I was hoping with the advances in tech, that the power required for 10Gbit was going down and hopefully could be passively cooled. But I know that as we keep pushing speed up, the problem of hot 10Gbit (now 25Gbit and beyond) runs is going to continue to be a issue.
 
If you have room and good case airflow, you could try replacing the sink with a larger copper sink. Could even strap a fan to the side of the new sink if it's big enough and you have the room. Not something I would like to do with more than a few NICs, though.
 
I never did much about it. Part of the issue was dust from an environment, which we moved out of. My goal was to leave the heatsink on these but design/ed print a shroud that could take a larger 40+mm fan at the back of the card and turn it in to a somewhat of a blower style setup. These shrouds would be machine specific so I didn't devote any time to it. The Synology systems would benefit from this the most as they seemed to be where all of my fan failures really caused issues.

Currently, I've ramped up the internal fans of the Synology devices to deal with this, seems to keep them in check. Dell servers move enough air that the fans crapping out do not cause then to overheat.
 
Yeah, that fan you linked has a CFM of 8.4 while the Noctua 40mm only is 5. From similar fans on Jaro website (original fan manufacturer but not exact model match), it seems like fans of similar power and size are 7-8. I guess I probably need to rethink using the Noctua. Is there a way to monitor the temperature of the X540 cards?
 
