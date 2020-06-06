10900k can't reach 5.3

Hi, I just build my system with Intel 10900k. Coupled with Asus STRIX Z490 E and Corsair Vengeance Pro RGB 3600. Cpu cooler is Corsair h150i 360 mm.

Ive installed everything, the system is working. I have a score of 6025 in Cinebench 20.

But I have a problem.

With Open Hardware Monitor and CPU-Z, I see the cpu goes up to 4900mhz in all cores, which is totally fine. I see some random cores go to up to 5.1, when my computer is started.

My temps are around 34C on idle and 72C in benchmarking.

I never see 5.3 as advised on Intel. No mater what option I change, I never reach 5.3. My temps are ok, so its not about that. I wonder if I'm missing some configuration on the BIOS. I have multi core enhancement to auto, pretty much everything in auto, like turbo boos, and avx.

I understand this feature should work by itself without messing around with bios settings.

Have anyone had the same problem?

Thanks