The 10600k is in stock at ~$285, and the 10700k can be had at $410 if you play their backorder games.



Of course, the underrated hero of the entire Comet Lake lineup, the 10700 has been available all along at $335. Basically trade 200Mhz for $75 in your pocket over the 10700k with a little turbo boost/BCLK trickery, all while consuming some 65W less than the 10700k at load.