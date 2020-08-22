10900K and Asetek 645LT (92mm)

CEO_OF_CBT
n00b
- Joined
- Jul 2, 2020
- Messages
- 39
How well would this combo go? Considering no overclocking done.
The AIO is 92mm in rad size: https://store.asetek.com/products/asetek-645lt-92mm-performance-liquid-cpu-cooler
Fan is this slim 92mm from Noctua: https://noctua.at/en/products/fan/nf-a9x14-pwm
Do you guys think this'll be fine in a Dan A4 SFX? Given that no overclocking and run with a slight undervolt?
Example build from reddit
The AIO is 92mm in rad size: https://store.asetek.com/products/asetek-645lt-92mm-performance-liquid-cpu-cooler
Fan is this slim 92mm from Noctua: https://noctua.at/en/products/fan/nf-a9x14-pwm
Do you guys think this'll be fine in a Dan A4 SFX? Given that no overclocking and run with a slight undervolt?
Example build from reddit