Hi guys, my i7-930 has finally met its match with Cyberpunk 2077 where even at 4K, it cant feed my 1080 ti proper in open city traversing. My CPU is yes 10 years old. I have been in desperate need of an upgrade. I can get a 10850K with my employee discount for 240 bucks or wait for Rocket Lake or go for the 5900x (no discount as I don't work at AMD lol). It would appear 5900x woud be a more expensive upgrade but does have newer features from what I hear than 10850K. Thoughts?