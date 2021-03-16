1080ti vs mid-tier current gen for video editing

compgeek89

compgeek89

So I have a 1080ti paired with a TR1950X and 64GB RAM that I use for video editing right now. With the inflated GPU market, my 1080ti is worth more than I paid for it two years ago... I'm considering selling it and attempting to snag a cheaper current gen card when they come in stock to "upgrade" and save money. My question is, will an RTX3060/TI or comparable AMD card be superior to the 1080TI for video editing? I really am having a hard time comparing apples to apples, so I'm interested in any feedback [H] users may have on this. I'm not dissatisfied with my 1080ti, but if there's a good opportunity here, I'd like to take it. Time isn't a huge issue, I can wait a few months to get the new card if needed.
 
BravO)))

BravO)))

You are looking at paying what you are selling yours for. I have been seeing 2060's go for 600. If you can go without, I'd say sell and wait for the market to return to normal.
 
R

robijito123

I would suggest making sure you could secure a card first. That being said if you want Ray tracing and equal or better performance, you are at minimum looking at a rtx 2080, or 3060ti, maybe 6700 xt pending reviews. The sky is the limit from there.
 
