1080 TI or 5700 XT?

Struggling to decide between a brand new 5700 XT or a used 1080TI.

I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.

I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.

Anyone have to make this decision?
 
gocubs418 said:
Struggling to decide between a brand new 5700 XT or a used 1080TI.

I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.

I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.

Anyone have to make this decision?
Do you have or plan to get a gsync monitor? If you do, then the 1080Ti would seem more appropriate.
 
I own both. The 1080ti is faster objectively, subjectively? I can't tell a difference. I would argue to go Navi as it will be new with warranty, and is more likely to be supported into the future.
 
sabrewolf732 said:
I own both. The 1080ti is faster objectively, subjectively? I can't tell a difference. I would argue to go Navi as it will be new with warranty, and is more likely to be supported into the future.
I waited too long to snag the Pulse model and it is out of stock now. I would have to choose between the basic PowerColor dual fan model or pay a little more for the THICC.

I could get the Gigabyte or the MSI MECH but I really would prefer not to spend more for those coolers.
 
gocubs418 said:
I waited too long to snag the Pulse model and it is out of stock now. I would have to choose between the basic PowerColor dual fan model or pay a little more for the THICC.

I could get the Gigabyte or the MSI MECH but I really would prefer not to spend more for those coolers.
The pc red devil and sapphire trix seem to be the best. Pulse seems good, hopefully comes back into stock for you.
 
sabrewolf732 said:
The pc red devil and sapphire trix seem to be the best. Pulse seems good, hopefully comes back into stock for you.
Oh I know... I wish they would pop up... today is the last day for the eBay bucks and TX is getting taxed starting Oct 1st. So unfortunately, I will have to make a decision today.
 
gocubs418 said:
Oh I know... I wish they would pop up... today is the last day for the eBay bucks and TX is getting taxed starting Oct 1st. So unfortunately, I will have to make a decision today.
Honestly the pc dual fan looks good too.

1080ti is a safe bet too if you can get it for a similar price with warranty left on it. I don't think I'd pay more than $50 in difference though.
 
sabrewolf732 said:
Honestly the pc dual fan looks good too.

1080ti is a safe bet too if you can get it for a similar price with warranty left on it. I don't think I'd pay more than $50 in difference though.
Yep, I may settle for it, but I'll wait till the very end of the day if necessary. Cheers
 
I like that Powercolor dual fan model (red dragon, iirc). Looks super clean. I've seen reviews of the 5700 model that were positive (and imagine the XT should be similar).
 
gocubs418 said:
Struggling to decide between a brand new 5700 XT or a used 1080TI.

I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.

I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.

Anyone have to make this decision?
Get the 1080Ti easy decision. have fun.
 
I've been really happy with my 5700 XT.

For 1080p, and even 1440p, high refresh it holds up.

4K is a bit of a stretch, but with Radeon Image Sharpening and settings tweaks you can definitely find a sweet spot.

FreeSync support is also top notch and better than Nvidia "Gsync Compatible" (I tried both).
 
cybereality said:
I've been really happy with my 5700 XT.

For 1080p, and even 1440p, high refresh it holds up.

4K is a bit of a stretch, but with Radeon Image Sharpening and settings tweaks you can definitely find a sweet spot.

FreeSync support is also top notch and better than Nvidia "Gsync Compatible" (I tried both).
Good to hear.

Ugh.... Newegg cancelled my order because it's limit 1. Damn it. Now I'm gonna have to order a PC dual and Sapphire Pulse. I'm building two rigs. I really don't want to but id rather save the $40 dollars.
 
Nevermind, I used my wife's eBay account and sent 1 to my work office.

So I got the Sapphire Pulse in both rigs now. What a hassle. Oh well, got em for $375 a piece.
 
Been kinda struggling with this myself. I wouldn't mind picking up a 5700XT to replace my Radeon VII. Minor step down in speed but better thermals with the aftermarket 5700 cards.

Lack of HDMI 2.1 is a bummer since VRR is supported in some of the latest TVs and so far only Nvidia has any compatibility with that. RE: Gsync and LG OLED displays

Would kinda prefer to stick with ATI if I can.
 
lightsout said:
That's a pretty sweet price.
Yep, personally, I would have went 2070 Super IF I wasn't building two rigs.

I picked up Pixio PX7 Prime 1440P 165hz IPS for $386, Ryzen 3600 for $170, and 5700 XT for $368 (all of these times 2). I wanted to wait until Black Friday but I couldn't pass up $205 savings with eBay Bucks, $75 from Discover, and $170 sales tax savings, it was too sweet.

Going to use the eBay Bucks to snag two ITX Motherboards, go to Microcenter to buy two 1TB Inland Premium NVME, find some decent cheap RAM and pick up one last SF600.
 
gocubs418 said:
Yep, personally, I would have went 2070 Super IF I wasn't building two rigs.

I picked up Pixio PX7 Prime 1440P 165hz IPS for $386, Ryzen 3600 for $170, and 5700 XT for $368 (all of these times 2). I wanted to wait until Black Friday but I couldn't pass up $205 savings with eBay Bucks, $75 from Discover, and $170 sales tax savings, it was too sweet.

Going to use the eBay Bucks to snag two ITX Motherboards, go to Microcenter to buy two 1TB Inland Premium NVME, find some decent cheap RAM and pick up one last SF600.
Sounds like you have some pretty nice setups there. What are you doing with two gaming rigs?
 
gocubs418 said:
Struggling to decide between a brand new 5700 XT or a used 1080TI.

I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.

I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.

Anyone have to make this decision?
How long do you instead fo game with the 1080 cuz it has horse power to handle todays games and what not.
 
Hardware Unboxed (Techspot.com) has a great article/video on this. 1080 Ti is 3% faster than the 2070s and 9% faster than the 5700XT at 1440p. Im just going to quote their conclusion below:

Now, should you buy the 1080 Ti? Only if the price is right. Looking at completed listings on eBay we see that GTX 1080 Ti’s are currently selling for about $500 with the most affordable example priced at around $450. Honestly we were expecting them to be much cheaper.

You can buy a brand new RTX 2070 Super for $510. Saving ~$60 for a second hand card that probably has been abused a bit, a 1080 Ti doesn’t seem like a smart investment. Moreover, you can snag brand new 5700 XT's for around $425 right now, so given the 1080 Ti was on average only 9% faster, paying a little more for a second hand model doesn’t seem worth it. Based on today's results, we wouldn't pay more than $400 for a used GTX 1080 Ti, in fact they’d only start to tempt us around the $350 mark.
https://www.techspot.com/review/1907-geforce-1080-ti-vs-rtx-2070-super-vs-radeon-5700-xt/

EDIT: Added youtube link to original source for people who prefer videos over articles.
 
Riptide_NVN said:
Been kinda struggling with this myself. I wouldn't mind picking up a 5700XT to replace my Radeon VII. Minor step down in speed but better thermals with the aftermarket 5700 cards.

Lack of HDMI 2.1 is a bummer since VRR is supported in some of the latest TVs and so far only Nvidia has any compatibility with that. RE: Gsync and LG OLED displays

Would kinda prefer to stick with ATI if I can.
You have it backward with TVs.
NVidia currently has no VRR support over HDMI. They only support VRR over Displayport until HDMI 2.1 cards are released.
AMD support VRR with Freesync over HDMI with current gen.
Unless I forgot/missed something ...

Oh yeah, gsync works over HDMI and as you said, LG have added this to their OLED TVs.

Its worth noting that AMD do support VRR over HDMI on Samsung TVs at least.
ps I'm not an AMD fanboy, I have a 1080ti.
Trying to make sure the info is correct.
 
I’ve seen the 5700xt on some reviews match a 2080ti at 1080p on the frostbite engine
 
