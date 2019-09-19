1080 TI or 5700 XT?

Struggling to decide between a brand new 5700 XT or a used 1080TI.
I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.
I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.
Anyone have to make this decision?
I can get the 5700 XT for ~$350 (using 10% eBay Bucks + 5% Discover Promo) or I can get a used 1080TI for slightly more.
I like the fact that the 5700XT is new, has a longer warranty, but I feel the 1080TI is going to outperform it.
Anyone have to make this decision?