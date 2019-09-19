1080 TI or 5700 XT?

Riptide_NVN said: Been kinda struggling with this myself. I wouldn't mind picking up a 5700XT to replace my Radeon VII. Minor step down in speed but better thermals with the aftermarket 5700 cards.



Lack of HDMI 2.1 is a bummer since VRR is supported in some of the latest TVs and so far only Nvidia has any compatibility with that. RE: Gsync and LG OLED displays



Would kinda prefer to stick with ATI if I can.

You have it backward with TVs.NVidia currently has no VRR support over HDMI. They only support VRR over Displayport until HDMI 2.1 cards are released.AMD support VRR with Freesync over HDMI with current gen.Unless I forgot/missed something ...Oh yeah, gsync works over HDMI and as you said, LG have added this to their OLED TVs.Its worth noting that AMD do support VRR over HDMI on Samsung TVs at least.ps I'm not an AMD fanboy, I have a 1080ti.Trying to make sure the info is correct.