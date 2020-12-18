10700k to 11900k?

I have a 10700k cpu. I also have a gigabyte vision g board that is wired with PCIe 4 lanes. I was thinking of getting a 11900k cpu so I can use PCIe 4. My board even has a reserved pcie4 m2 slot.
Would you guys do this? Or should I just hang onto the 10700k? I'd really like to take advantage of PCIe4 and nvme drive with MS direct storage api coming soon.
Thoughts?
