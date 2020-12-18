10700k to 11900k?

J

jarablue

Gawd
Joined
May 31, 2003
Messages
890
I have a 10700k cpu. I also have a gigabyte vision g board that is wired with PCIe 4 lanes. I was thinking of getting a 11900k cpu so I can use PCIe 4. My board even has a reserved pcie4 m2 slot.

Would you guys do this? Or should I just hang onto the 10700k? I'd really like to take advantage of PCIe4 and nvme drive with MS direct storage api coming soon.

Thoughts?
 
K

KATEKATEKATE

Limp Gawd
Joined
Jan 20, 2019
Messages
420
Gains will be pretty minimal I think... Same core/thread count, similar clocks. Regarding PCIe 4 for SSD, a good PCIe 3 disk is going to perform very similarly to a good PCIe 4 disk in most situations.
 
