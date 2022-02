I have an EVGA1050ti sc that has been in my media machine. It has a weird quirk; it only wants to operate at x4 despite being in the x16 slot. This seems to be the case in more than one mobo. And today, I got a wild hair and wanted to try and test it for a game against an rx 470. The 470 ran at x16, so I know the motherboard was working right. Any clues why this thing only wants to be in x4??