100% GPU but low temperature, frequency and FPS

S

Samppaio

Mar 10, 2022
Hi, I'm facing a very strange situation. My video card doesn't work when I play a game. Despite the GPU running at 100%, the temperature, frequency and FPS remain low. VRAM usage is also low. There is simply no difference between the graphics card being idle or running a game, other than using 100% of the GPU.

NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;
Windows 10 Pro 64bit (v21H2);
16GB RAM (2x 8GB);
Intel i5 7600k;
SSD 480GB;
Power supply: Corsair CX550;
Resolution 2560-1080;
nVidia Driver: 511.79

benchmark 2.jpg
 

D

djstarfox

Sep 20, 2010
The big clue is inside your screenshot. The video card memory is only running at 810 MHz. Something is forcing it to run in a down-clocked speed. Try checking your power management settings and the NVIDIA control panel for clock speeds.
 
