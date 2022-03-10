100% GPU but low temperature, frequency and FPS

Hi, I'm facing a very strange situation. My video card doesn't work when I play a game. Despite the GPU running at 100%, the temperature, frequency and FPS remain low. VRAM usage is also low. There is simply no difference between the graphics card being idle or running a game, other than using 100% of the GPU.Note:NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB;Windows 10 Pro 64bit (v21H2);16GB RAM (2x 8GB);Intel i5 7600k;SSD 480GB;Power supply: Corsair CX550;Resolution 2560-1080;nVidia Driver: 511.79