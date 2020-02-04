0Patch: Free security updates for Win7 for next 3 years

This was on Security Now: 0Patch.com is a service that's offering micro patches for critical security flaws in Win7. They just patched the serious JScript.dll flaw that Microsoft isn't planning to have a patch for until patch Tuesday next week. It's free for personal and home use - they make their money off corporate clients.

If you're still running Win7 for some reason, it's worth looking into. It basically replaces Windows Update: https://0patch.com/
I have 2 systems left running 7 and I'm planning on moving to this.
 
