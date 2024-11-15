0 for 1 with Goharddrive.com

Well, I purchased a 20TB Exos X20 drive from goharddrive.com for the first time on the recommendation of this forum (the seller, not necessarily the drive). I needed a larger drive for my Synology box.

Plug it into my Windows machine where I generally do some testing before deploying new drives. It failed to initialize the drive. I run SeaTools and it immediately fails a short test. Hopefully their CS works out because I'm going to have to wait 2 weeks now to get a working drive back :(.
 
That's rough. I'm likely going to use goharddrive for my next RAID upgrade - 5 year warranty for some drives vs 2 or 3 years other places have. I've used serverpartdeals for a whole bunch of Exos without any issue.
 
I've purchased a pair of HGST Ultrastar 12TB drives from them in August. They've been working perfectly so far. The programs I use run surface scans monthly and check SMART data daily I think... No issues yet. I hope the customer service goes well for you.
 
I estimated 2 weeks because they are in CA, and I'm on the east coast, so traveling across country by "Ground" isn't a quick process either way.

I got a return label in my e-mail within a few hours, and I've already sent the drive out this morning. Hopefully, it's a quick turn around.
 
This may be a stupid question, and I definitely mean no offense by it, but just in case...

A lot of these large capacity Enterprise drives use PUIS by repurposing a usually unused power pin on the drive which leaves the electronics on the drive active but wont actually let it spin up... Are you using a power adapter that bypasses the PUIS pin?

(I have been bitten in the ass by this before myself)
 
It was spinning up. You could hear the drive when I turned the computer on.
Also it would show up as a disk in the disk manager. It would just never initialize in order to format it or partition it. I know what you are talking about with the power pin, but it certainly seemed like it wasn't a power issue (unless I'm missing something).
 
I lost 4 drives the month of the 5 year warranty ending. They replaced the old 4tb drives with 10tb drives and sent me a prepaid label to ship the old ones back. No questions asked besides me providing smart data with matching serial numbers.

Now that’s customer service. I’ve bought many drives from them over the years but I’m sure with the volume they sell there are bound to be some bad drives that sneak by or get jostled during shipping.
 
