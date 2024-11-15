0 for 1 with Goharddrive.com

kirbyrj
Well, I purchased a 20TB Exos X20 drive from goharddrive.com for the first time on the recommendation of this forum (the seller, not necessarily the drive). I needed a larger drive for my Synology box.
Plug it into my Windows machine where I generally do some testing before deploying new drives. It failed to initialize the drive. I run SeaTools and it immediately fails a short test. Hopefully their CS works out because I'm going to have to wait 2 weeks now to get a working drive back .
