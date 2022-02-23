So I got a zzaw c2 mATX case for my offsite backup emby box. It is small, which is exactly what I was wanting.It is an XFX Rx 470 in there and a FX-8350 with a bequiet pure rock slim cooler. Any taller and it won't fit.Cons are it really wasn't made for a 3.5in drive. It is well ventilated, so I just screwed it into the vent holes. Also, nothing but a power switch in the front. The feet are also pretty short. I need to get some that are taller to allow it to vent out the bottom.My cable management sucks, but it is going in a closet, so I'm not too worried.