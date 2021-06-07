Zotac rtx 2070 ram issue

hello everyone i am new to working on graphics cards i purchased a rtx 2070 boots in to windows but under load black screens i found mats/mod software and i got a bunch of read errors i have been looking for forums for information but have not had much luck here is test results
mats version 400.184. Testing TU106 with 300 MB of memory starting with 0 MB.
Read Error Count: 34710528
Write Error Count: 0
Unknown Error Count: 0
=== MEMORY ERRORS BY SUBPARTITION ===
SUBPART READ ERRORS WRITE ERRORS UNKNOWN ERRS
------- ----------- ------------ ------------
FBIOA0 4337536 0 0
FBIOA1 4340096 0 0
FBIOB0 4337536 0 0
FBIOB1 4340096 0 0
FBIOC0 4337536 0 0
FBIOC1 4340096 0 0
FBIOD0 4337536 0 0
FBIOD1 4340096 0 0
full report in text file i was suspecting bad ram but seems like it may be a controller chip ? any input would be great card shows no physical signs of damage
mats version 400.184. Testing TU106 with 300 MB of memory starting with 0 MB.
Read Error Count: 34710528
Write Error Count: 0
Unknown Error Count: 0
=== MEMORY ERRORS BY SUBPARTITION ===
SUBPART READ ERRORS WRITE ERRORS UNKNOWN ERRS
------- ----------- ------------ ------------
FBIOA0 4337536 0 0
FBIOA1 4340096 0 0
FBIOB0 4337536 0 0
FBIOB1 4340096 0 0
FBIOC0 4337536 0 0
FBIOC1 4340096 0 0
FBIOD0 4337536 0 0
FBIOD1 4340096 0 0
full report in text file i was suspecting bad ram but seems like it may be a controller chip ? any input would be great card shows no physical signs of damage