Zotac rtx 2070 ram issue

hello everyone i am new to working on graphics cards i purchased a rtx 2070 boots in to windows but under load black screens i found mats/mod software and i got a bunch of read errors i have been looking for forums for information but have not had much luck here is test results



mats version 400.184. Testing TU106 with 300 MB of memory starting with 0 MB.



Read Error Count: 34710528

Write Error Count: 0

Unknown Error Count: 0



=== MEMORY ERRORS BY SUBPARTITION ===

SUBPART READ ERRORS WRITE ERRORS UNKNOWN ERRS

------- ----------- ------------ ------------

FBIOA0 4337536 0 0

FBIOA1 4340096 0 0

FBIOB0 4337536 0 0

FBIOB1 4340096 0 0

FBIOC0 4337536 0 0

FBIOC1 4340096 0 0

FBIOD0 4337536 0 0

FBIOD1 4340096 0 0



full report in text file i was suspecting bad ram but seems like it may be a controller chip ? any input would be great card shows no physical signs of damage