Hello everyone,
I'd like to buy ( not for me ) a Zotac Mini PC ( ZBOX Barebone ) with RTX 3070 / 3060
I'll have to buy the DDR and SSD, it's not included
It will be hooked to a Samsung Q900A - 8k TV
Web browsing and YouTube. No gaming, no video editing, etc
My question is : is it loud under medium / low GPU - CPU usage ?
Could anyone help me, please ??
Thank you
https://wccftech.com/zotac-zbox-mag...ia-geforce-rtx-3080-gpus-starting-at-1500-us/
