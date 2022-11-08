Hello everyone,I'd like to buy ( not for me ) a Zotac Mini PC ( ZBOX Barebone ) with RTX 3070 / 3060I'll have to buy the DDR and SSD, it's not includedIt will be hooked to a Samsung Q900A - 8k TVWeb browsing and YouTube. No gaming, no video editing, etcMy question is : is it loud under medium / low GPU - CPU usage ?Could anyone help me, please ??Thank you