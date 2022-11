As the title states, with the CPU running at A MAX OF 82C (78C avg) nd Furmark running full blast, HWiNFO64 reports 73 MAx GPU but 82 Hot Spot (max). Thi si on a non OC card runngin teh factory fan profile. I noticed on another site thtat te !1 fan on this Zotac card will spin to 5000 RPM! The highest it spun with the factory fan profile was 2000RPM. I'm just wondering if those temps are too hot. If so, I'll load Zotac's Firestorm up and adjust the fan profile.