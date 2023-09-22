ZFSonLinux not latest version when I "apt upgrade" Ubuntu...?

Sorry if this is a n00b question but hopefully someone can give me a quick pointer.

I'm running Ubuntu server 22.04.3 LTS
I have ZFS-on-Linux installed - as per the project's installation instructions for Ubuntu, this is as simple as "apt install zfsutils-linux" - I don't need to add any addtional repositories.

If I run "sudo zfs version" I get:
zfs-2.1.5-1ubuntu6~22.04.1
zfs-kmod-2.1.5-1ubuntu6~22.04.1

So I'm running version 2.1.5 of ZoL

On the ZoL website the latest available is 2.1.12

But when I run "apt update" I don't see any available package updates for ZoL... ?

Why is apt not offering to update me to 2.1.12?
Is this because the Ubuntu default repositories haven't been updated to include it?
Or do I need to do something extra to make this happen?

Thanks
 
The repos have not been upgraded. I won't expect that to happen in the LTS release unless heavy bugs or security issues are discovered in upstream ZFS.

I think there are some nice improvements in 2.1.1x, but if you want them you need to update from your LTS. Or compile ZFS from source yourself.
 
