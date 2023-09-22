ZFSonLinux not latest version when I "apt upgrade" Ubuntu...?

Concentric
[H]ard|Gawd
Oct 15, 2007
- 1,027
Sorry if this is a n00b question but hopefully someone can give me a quick pointer.
I'm running Ubuntu server 22.04.3 LTS
I have ZFS-on-Linux installed - as per the project's installation instructions for Ubuntu, this is as simple as "apt install zfsutils-linux" - I don't need to add any addtional repositories.
If I run "sudo zfs version" I get:
zfs-2.1.5-1ubuntu6~22.04.1
zfs-kmod-2.1.5-1ubuntu6~22.04.1
So I'm running version 2.1.5 of ZoL
On the ZoL website the latest available is 2.1.12
But when I run "apt update" I don't see any available package updates for ZoL... ?
Why is apt not offering to update me to 2.1.12?
Is this because the Ubuntu default repositories haven't been updated to include it?
Or do I need to do something extra to make this happen?
Thanks
