ZFS Storage Layout QUESTIONS

I current have a single vdev on a raid 2z with 5 4TB SATA drives. I am building a new virtual freenas server with ESXi 6.7 and will be doing a direct pass-through(LSI card in IT mode H200 model). I have 8x3.5 SAS/SATA back-plane slots. Freenas and VMs will run on dedicated SSD for data-stores attached to internal SATA port on Supermicro and this will be used for a NFS datastore and mostly plex media server data.



option 1

I am thinking of 2 vdevs of 3x4TBs disks stripped or mirrored(this what I need help with) and then a second vdev for backups, snapshots and a NFS datastore to migrate VMs between my 2 ESXi hosts



option 2

Use all 8 slots and make 2 vdevs with 3x4 TB each and a single SSD for caching/extra performance in each vdev and stripe/mirror (ideas?) and get a USB 3.0 External and pass it directly to freenas and use it for backups.



leaning towards option 2 but I am looking for long term sustainability with flexibility