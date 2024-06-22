Zero fill SSD with command prompt

If I wanted to type in "format D: /fs:NTFS/P:1" in the command prompt to write x and o on my SSD, I know how to do it from another drive but what if you only have one SSD and it has Windows on it? Do I have to boot my computer into MS DOS?
It won't let you nuke the drive you booted Windows from, one of the reasons being the swap file, dump file, hibernation, etc.
You need to get yourself a boot CD or thumbdrive that has a "Live" Windows on it. I know one of those was called Windows-to-go.
I decided to place the drive alone in a machine then use a Windows install disk to format the drive. Later I can install the drive in another machine (with another drive that has Windows installed) and then I can use the command to wipe the drive.