Zen 3 and NVIDIA SLI

Quick question: Is anyone actually running NVIDIA SLI with a Zen 3 chip? I tend to buy ASUS motherboards, and I see that serveral of their boards like the STRIX B550-E, STRIX X570-E, Crosshair Hero, Dark Hero, and a few others officially support it. I'm just wondering... you know... does it actually work the way it's supposed to? Are there any issues, or things I should know about before I attempt it? Right now I'm on X99, and I was considering upgrading my mobo, CPU, and RAM, while hanging on to my GPUs (2X 980TI) a little longer. TIA