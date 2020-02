modi123 said:





https://steelseries.com/engine



Legacy software -> zboard.

Z-engine -> for products 'zboard'.. pick your language.





dvsman said: That's funny that you posted this. I was cleaning out my closets the other day and came across mine as well. It still had the WOW Burning Crusade keyset on it. Didn't work for shit but I guess that was partly due to being pre-mechanical keyboard era (unless you had an IBM tank keyboard that is).



Good luck with your search man. Always better to recycle than just tossing it in the garbage :-D Click to expand...

Thanks, I'll take a look when I'm off work and home.Funny enough I got mine from an old boss that had quit playing WoW.I have the normal qwerty keyset and the generic gaming one that has the wasd spot in the right hand side. I like it as my ROG sits to the side of my recliner and it's hard to game on(joys of a giant gaming laptop).I'm really shocked that it still works. Storage for years, left in the elements for a winter(screws on the bottom have rust on them) but it makes live a little easier.I have an old gaming pad that I bought when Oblivion and COD 2 came out(like the Razer Nostromo) that I need to dig out of the closet and see if it works or if I can find something like it more modren and wirelessHahaha Amazon is awesome with searching old orders:That beast. Saitek Cyborg Command Unit, I friggn loved it back when and I'm hoping I can get it working