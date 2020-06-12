Z87-Deluxe/Dual Bluetooth in Windows 10

Question: Does it need the wifi aerial to work?



I have an old PC with this mobo that I'd like to connect a wireless keyboard to.



I've got the wifi antenna detached because it broke and I don't use wifi on the PC - and while the "Bluetooth USB Module" and "Bluetooth Device" is detected in W10, nothing appears when I try to pair with anything.



I'm wondering if it's a driver problem or whether it's a hardware issue. Can anyone shed light on this?