Z790 vs Z690 Memory Overclocks

I'm curious regarding the memory overclocks between Z690 and Z790. I'm seeing higher memory ratings for Z790 (7800+) but will Z690 motherboards be able to reach similar speeds if using a 13th gen processor?



I'm seeing 7400+ memory kits coming out and wondering if those kits will work on my MSI Z690 Unify X (2 dimm board) or would I need to upgrade? I'm already running 6600 CL30 now but I recall some people are already getting 6800-7000 on some Z690 boards.



Thanks