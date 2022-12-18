Z790 owners fix to install Win 11

I tried a fresh clean install of Win 11 64bit today and couldn't. It saying " need internet connection". For some reason it can't or doesn't have the driver for the onboard lan.

I thought I was going back to Windows 10.

Then I remembered you can install a driver at the screen where you partition and format your drives for fresh installs.

I jumped on my backup rig and saved a Marvell Fastlinq 10g Edge Network Adapter Windows Driver driver to a USB drive which is the same controller on my Z790 Aorus Master motherboard.

Went back to complete the installation after loading up the network driver and smooth sailing.

So if you have trouble installing Win 11 on new Z790 hardware, this is the fix. I just did it.