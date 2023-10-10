The_HAVOK
n00b
- Joined
- Dec 24, 2019
- Messages
- 32
Where are all the good Z790 Micro ATX motherboards?
it seems the only good ones are Gigabyte's Z790M AORUS ELITE and the ASUS PRIME Z790M-PLUS.
I use my main build both as a workstation and for gaming and it has progressed from a Standard ATX ASUS WS Pro Z390 loaded with a I-9900K 128gb of RAM in the massive Fractal Define 7 XL down to a I7-12700KF in a Gigabyte Z690I Ultra Lite D4 with only 64gb of RAM with a much smaller Fractal Meshify 2 Mini case.
Id like to keep my main machine in this downsized case but I also want to run more RAM necessitating more RAM slots than the 2 M-ITX boards have.
