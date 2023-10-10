z790 Micro ATX?

The_HAVOK

The_HAVOK

n00b
Joined
Dec 24, 2019
Messages
32
Where are all the good Z790 Micro ATX motherboards?
it seems the only good ones are Gigabyte's Z790M AORUS ELITE and the ASUS PRIME Z790M-PLUS.

I use my main build both as a workstation and for gaming and it has progressed from a Standard ATX ASUS WS Pro Z390 loaded with a I-9900K 128gb of RAM in the massive Fractal Define 7 XL down to a I7-12700KF in a Gigabyte Z690I Ultra Lite D4 with only 64gb of RAM with a much smaller Fractal Meshify 2 Mini case.
Id like to keep my main machine in this downsized case but I also want to run more RAM necessitating more RAM slots than the 2 M-ITX boards have.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top