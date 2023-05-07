Z790-E Ram Issue

Hello all,



Just built a new system for the first time in 6+ years. I am having a really hard time getting the memory to run at XMP 1, 2, or Tweaked. The sticks are installed in A2/B2 slots.



If I turn XMP on an turn the speed down to 7000 they run memtest86 fine and do not error for hours. If running default XMP they error and also cause BSOD's. Could this be a MB or IMC issue? or do I just have some settings wrong. I noticed some beta bios where posted not sure if I should give them a shot.



Thanks for any advise you can offer.



13700k

Asus Z390-E (0904 Bios)

Gskill DDR5 7200 (F5-7200J3445G16X2-TZ5RK)