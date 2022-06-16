z690 or b660?

Im doing a ITX build and wondered what would I be missing in terms of speed going with the b660 chip set versus the z690. Im using a i9-12900 (non-K) so no plans of overclocking. My main concern is that my RTX 3090 is unrestricted and the both M.2 SSDs 980 Pro's have no speed reductions due to the reduction in PCI Express lanes. The only external peripherals would be a mouse, keyboard and monitor.

Also could there a difference in future support for the RTX 40 series cards?
 
