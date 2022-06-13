Z690 build update

Hey,

My system is built - here's an update:



A) I did the washer mod w/ the cpu install - at first, the temps weren't great and I was puzzled - well, had help. The temps in the BIOS - got to about 33 - 35C. I thought it was a bit high. Some peeps told me not to worry about it but I wasn't satisfied.



B) My bro gave me two 140mm fans he didn't need/couldn't use - Arctic P14s - so, I added these to the front and moved the stock fan to the top. This is all in a Phanteks P500A - non-RGB version - came with 2 stock fans. Windows 10 Pro is installed. Temps improved - see #D



C) nvme pcie 3.0 1tb SSD - is the OS drive - I wanted a pcie 4.0 drive but it was on sale so I bought it. SN570.



D) Temps improved - most of the cores are in the high teens - low 20s - e.g. 20, 21. I am using Core Temp - installed that and Open Hardware Monitor and one other program. I couldn't find the temps on that for some reason. Edit: this is running at idle/stock speeds. I guess I should try a program that stresses the cpu a bit - to really see if the mod and cooler are a good match here.



E) Other hardware: EVGA RTX 3060, Asus Z690 Tuf Gaming Wifi DDR4, Team Group 64GB DDR4, Corsair RM850x psu, Be Quiet Dark Rock Pro 4 (I hate tall, ai, cpu coolers - it was probably the most frustrating/annoying aspect of the build) - but, I guess it's doing its job. I hope/plan to replace with a liquid cooler at some point down the line. Hopefully.