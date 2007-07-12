Z5500 subwoofer doing mid-range also?

Well at its heart, it is a nice idea. I mean originally THX was (and still is) a theater certification. Idea being that you get a good consistent sound across any theater. Ok, fair enough. It was then also adapted for home. Ok, also a neat idea. However you already run in to some problems in terms of implementation. Homes are different than theaters, so the question is how do you give that experience in the home? Well some of the choices they made, like dipole surrounds, not everyone agrees with including people in cinema (like Dolby).



Well this was successful marketing wise and making THX money wise. So they worked to expand it to other things, like computers. Problem is you are getting real far away from what a theater is. Theaters are large, treated, rooms with expensive sound systems. This does not translate to $200 computer speakers very well. So the definitions had to be changed, relaxed, and so on.



Another problem is that THX is very rigid about some things that may not be the best way to do sound over all. So you find good products that can't pass certification, despite being everything you'd want sonically.



As such it has become a marketing term for the most part. If all you do is movies, it can be mildly useful when you buy home theater gear to get an all THX setup, but overall I'd give it a miss.



I certainly don't shun THX gear, but I don't seek it out either. When I was looking at receivers it wasn't a consideration. In the end I was considering between two: An Onkyo that was THX certified and a Denon that wasn't. I elected to get the Denon for various reasons, none related to THX status.