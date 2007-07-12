Z5500 subwoofer doing mid-range also?

I've been using the Z5500 setup for about three weeks now and I've noticed that the sub seems to be doing more work than it should be responsible for. The problem is that it seems like the sub is in charge of doing mid-range sound as well. This is annoying because I've gotta turn up the sub to get heavy-hitting bass but at the same time now the mid-range is blaring through the sub and ruining the audio quality.
I'm not maxing the sub out and bass sounds very good in music with no mid-range (RAP) but in anything else I can hear the mid-range in the sub AND IT SUCKS.
I'm using an Audigy 2 Platinum but the subwoofer crossover filter setting doesn't seem to be functioning normally with the Logitech system connected. I'm not too worried about losing some mid-range, I don't really expect too much from speakers this size but damn, don't put that crap in my subwoofer.
I'm just wondering if anyone knows how the Z5500 stuff works and what the lowpass filter is for the subwoofer. Maybe I'll open it up and see if there aren't any filter knobs inside.
