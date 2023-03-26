YogaDNS now supports DNS-over-QUIC and soon DoH3!

YogaDNS is one of few programs for Windows that encrypts DNS traffic before it leaves your PC's NIC, avoiding plaintext DNS over LAN. It does so by intercepting DNS traffic on driver level unlike similar programs that act as DNS proxies. It allows assigning custom upstream DNS servers on per-interface basis. That means you can select DNS encryption for your non-VPN interfaces and plaintext DNS for VPN interfaces to use your VPN providers' native DNS servers to blend in with the rest of VPN users. Unlike Windows DNS Cache service (which you should disable), YogaDNS can support block lists with 250,000+ entries without any issues.



Supported are NextDNS ultra-low latency servers and most DNS encryption protocols, such as DoH, DoT, DNSCrypt, and DoQ. DoH/3 support is in internal testing. DoQ doesn't blend-in with HTTPS traffic like DoH, but is probably the best protocol because it doesn't involve as much metadata as DoH, doesn't leave session cookies, and is very fast, but only a few specialized servers (such as AdGuard and NextDNS) support it.