(YMMV) CoolerMaster MM711 - $25 @ Walmart

Discussion in 'Mice and Keyboards' started by Gabe3, Jan 7, 2020 at 1:52 PM.

    Gabe3

    Gabe3

    3,092
    May 23, 2006
    some walmarts have the matte black



    checked mine but they had none. people are selling them on amazon for about $40 shipped.

    https://www.amazon.com/Cooler-Maste...aster+MM711+white+Matte&qid=1578422668&sr=8-2

    I ordered one on amazon for $40, then found out about them at walmart. tried to get seller to cancel my order but they refused. checked my walmart later that night and they had none so it didn't matter.

    also, the inventory checker isn't very accurate. you have to go in person to know for sure. and check where they keep the consoles locked in the cabinets
     
