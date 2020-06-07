Yet another threadripper 1950X cooling question

I just recently finished building a budget threadipper build. It consists of a 1950X on an Asrock X399 phantom gaming 6. It has 32 gigs of LPX vengance 2600 and an RX5600XT Thicc Pro II. It's built in a Rosewill 4U RSV-4500L chassis. My machine isn't water cooled. Its cooled with a Noctua NH-U9-TR4-SP3 and running at stock speeds. After doing a lot of reading I think I have this Tctl vs Tdie thing pretty much worked out. (I hope). If I'm right, Tdie is the actual temp. Tctl is used to keep the fans ahead of the heat curve. With no over clocks, I shouldn't have any issues. (but I do) Now stuff gets weird.

My understanding is that at 68C the 1950X will start throttling. The catch is that my Tdie temps go above 68C during prime95, and the system does not throttle. Again, I'm talking about the Tdie temp here. Out of fear, I have always stoped prime95 when the Tdie gets to 75C (the system is still running at the the all core boost of 3.7 ghz). Am I missunderstanding what I am seeing, or is something wrong?