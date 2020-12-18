Yellow Carp: Is this AMD’s RDNA3?

erek
"In October of 2019 I speculated in a video that Rembrandt would be AMD’s 5nm monster APU to take on the laptop market and possibly render mid-range dGPUs obsolete. A year later it remains unclear whether this is indeed AMD’s strategy, but nevertheless Yellow Carp seems to point towards this specific APU.
What’s interesting about SMU13 is that Yellow Carp is not the only codename associated with it. We also find mention of MI200 (RDNA3 Radeon Instinct), Mero (Custom APU), and Chachani, along with previous already known codenames like Badami."
https://coreteks.tech/articles/inde...is-amds-rdna3/?preview=true&_thumbnail_id=726
