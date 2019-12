i'm surprised there isn't a class action lawsuit being filed yet. as smart as they are over at intel and nobody knew anything about any of this crap? i really believe they were cheating all along just to keep the "perfomance crown" because look at when athlon 64 came out and they had fastest chip in the world, everyone jumped on the amd train even though they weren't even buying the top of the line chip. then intel core comes out then everyone jumps back on intel even though very few were buying the fastest chip.



well.. it's biting them in the ass now. prob one of the reasons there are more and more people switching to ryzen, because it's if nothing else, it's a more secure platform. plus they didn't start losing their minds and try to start charging $2000 for desktop chips like intel planned on doing when they came out with the 6950X. Plus they don't try to lock down their technologies. Just take the whole gsync/freesync situation for example.



I really just like the way AMD does business. They are to me looking out more for their customers and making computing better for everyone in general instead of just looking at the bottom line and how they can screw people out of their money and crush their competition with frivolous lawsuits to try and put them out of business so they can have a monopoly. and you know that's a rare thing in this day and age. sad but true.

