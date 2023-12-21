Y580 Laptop (ideapad) - Type 2099 cannot update bios windows 10

Hello everyone,
i want to upgrade my bios. my Bios Version: 5dcn89ww(v8.00) Date: 08/23/2012. when i connected to lenovo site, and performed hardware detection. i found there is newer version 5dcn40ww(v40), only for windows 7, when i select os windows 10, the bios upgrade disappear. can i upgrade the bios enyway ?
https://************/bj0jJZB
https://************/GVs7N5Q
https://************/j8k23Ws
https://************/8Pg4Dqm
Y580 Laptop (ideapad) - Type 2099
