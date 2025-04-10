XRMPE - Insane STALKER Coop Multiplayer Mod

atarumoroboshi18
Limp Gawd
- Joined
- Nov 9, 2013
- Messages
- 378
XRMPE
This...shouldn't be possible. The original STALKER: Call of Pripyat has been given a real multiplayer Coop mod that can have up to 4 players at once with nearly all the features of the original game. This could also lead the way for maybe even STALKER Anomaly/Gamma to have a full Multiplayer mod in the future...it's just so incredible!
View: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IDIuHDOyqaQ
