Xilinx C1100 FPGA (ETH & KASPA)

Are you controlling the fan speed or running it at 100%? I was planning on just running it at 100% but I saw a fan speed controller in someone else's video and they mentioned running it at around 68% fanspeed and getting temps around 45C (probably 72F ambient). I'm not sure why xilinx went with a single slot design on these though since a larger heatsink would be beneficial and all HPC server cases I see are designed around dual slot cards. Maybe they underestimated performance or had demand for single slot solutions or something. A waterblock would've been nice in that case since they're already kinda specialized. Kinda tempted to take mine apart and see what old GPU heatsinks might match up.



Long-term, I don't see TON mining being useful and while in the future ETC is still something to mine, you'll be competing against ASICs there and won't have any efficiency advantages most likely (it seems like ETH ASIC design slowed down due to the 2.0 merge news but Jasminer has some 5GB ASICs that are much more efficient). I hadn't seen anything on ravencoin but had heard there was a bitstream for it. I figured no one had bothered posting results yet since it's not the most profitable thing to mine currently and performance is usually roughly half of the ETH hashrate anyway, but I guess if there's no bitstream yet that explains things, lol. Have you tried removing the heatsink and repasting/repadding? I doubt it would make a difference with the tiny heatsink though. At $1300 a year ago this would've been a great product vs $1500 3080s or something. Right now, on a cost/hashrate basis it's not great. It's about $300 more than what you'd want (1.3 x $800 example 3060ti non-LHR. Above $10/MH) and this could get way worse if GPU prices tank. On an efficiency basis it's ok, but with ETH going away soon* (who knows) its future is unclear, since worst case it'll be competing against more efficient ASICs on ETC.



Best case, it looks like hashrate will max out at around 80MH/s. Currently the best I've seen is roughly 80.5MH/s at around 102W + fan. Maybe the power usage will be improved but it doesn't seem like by much.





[Edit: Found a picture of a disassembled one. Looks like a GPU waterblock might need a 30mm x 30mm or 40x40mm so shim to avoid the frame around the die.]



Here's a close-up on the fan shroud design someone else did. The rest of it looks pretty much the same as yours.