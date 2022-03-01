Xilinx C1100 FPGA (ETH & KASPA)

Andrew_Carr
2[H]4U
- Joined
- Feb 26, 2005
- Messages
- 2,635
I just picked one of these up and wanted to do a write-up since I haven't heard much about them and info is kinda scarce.
Pros:
-Very efficient at mining ETH (on par with an A11 Pro ASIC roughly at around 1.25W / MH)
-Can be reprogrammed for RVN, etc. algorithms
-Open source bitstream from xilinx (60MH/s), closed source bitstream from teamredminer (70-80MH/s) at 90-110W.
-Firmware available from teamredminer as well
Cons:
-Expensive ($1300 or $16/MH/s at MSRP)
-Availability (50 week lead time suddenly, was 4-6 weeks previously)
-More confusing initially than GPUs
-Cooling
-No cables or manuals included in the box, simply the card and some foam
-extra USB cables are annoying to deal with
-4% dev free from TRM
As far as setup guides go, team red miner has a good guide here for all the software setup needed:
https://teamredminer.info/documentation/fpga-guide/
https://github.com/todxx/teamredminer/blob/master/doc/FPGA_GUIDE.txt
Hardware setup is similar to a passive server GPU. It's single slot, half width and takes 1 x 8 pin PCIE power cable (optional but needed for mining) and one micro-USB to USB A for data output. Data over PCIE is possible but not with teamredminer I believe. You need to force airflow in to cool it. I tried the setup here (https://www.reddit.com/r/FPGA/comments/rh5pz6/having_trouble_cooling_a_data_center_fpga_card_i/) but my temps with it started hitting 73C so I'm waiting on a 3d printed fan bracket to arrive and then I'll mount a better fan to it as seen here:
Thanks to teamredminer these can be tuned pretty much just like GPUs in terms of overclocking and undervolting, although you'll want to update to their firmware for better undervolting. They do have some basic limits in place so you don't destroy your card, and it looks like they're pretty difficult to brick. The xilinx bitstream isn't great out of the box but at least you'll always have an open source option and other devs will hopefully work on these as well and bring down the dev fee in the future. I ran mine on hive on an existing rig (no GPUs or other cards, a CPU mining rig). All I had to do was switch the flight sheet to one with teamredminer, wait a few minutes, and it installed the bitstream in the background and started mining. Xilinx has separate instructions on their website for their bitstream and so install videos but I skipped that since performance isn't as good.
Once I'm able to install a better fan I'll do more tinkering and try to report ravencoin hashrates, but overall setup was pretty seamless. Some of their other FPGA models seem to be more finnicky when it comes to voltage and other things but so far these ones seem to be fairly idiot-proof.
Pros:
-Very efficient at mining ETH (on par with an A11 Pro ASIC roughly at around 1.25W / MH)
-Can be reprogrammed for RVN, etc. algorithms
-Open source bitstream from xilinx (60MH/s), closed source bitstream from teamredminer (70-80MH/s) at 90-110W.
-Firmware available from teamredminer as well
Cons:
-Expensive ($1300 or $16/MH/s at MSRP)
-Availability (50 week lead time suddenly, was 4-6 weeks previously)
-More confusing initially than GPUs
-Cooling
-No cables or manuals included in the box, simply the card and some foam
-extra USB cables are annoying to deal with
-4% dev free from TRM
As far as setup guides go, team red miner has a good guide here for all the software setup needed:
https://teamredminer.info/documentation/fpga-guide/
https://github.com/todxx/teamredminer/blob/master/doc/FPGA_GUIDE.txt
Hardware setup is similar to a passive server GPU. It's single slot, half width and takes 1 x 8 pin PCIE power cable (optional but needed for mining) and one micro-USB to USB A for data output. Data over PCIE is possible but not with teamredminer I believe. You need to force airflow in to cool it. I tried the setup here (https://www.reddit.com/r/FPGA/comments/rh5pz6/having_trouble_cooling_a_data_center_fpga_card_i/) but my temps with it started hitting 73C so I'm waiting on a 3d printed fan bracket to arrive and then I'll mount a better fan to it as seen here:
Thanks to teamredminer these can be tuned pretty much just like GPUs in terms of overclocking and undervolting, although you'll want to update to their firmware for better undervolting. They do have some basic limits in place so you don't destroy your card, and it looks like they're pretty difficult to brick. The xilinx bitstream isn't great out of the box but at least you'll always have an open source option and other devs will hopefully work on these as well and bring down the dev fee in the future. I ran mine on hive on an existing rig (no GPUs or other cards, a CPU mining rig). All I had to do was switch the flight sheet to one with teamredminer, wait a few minutes, and it installed the bitstream in the background and started mining. Xilinx has separate instructions on their website for their bitstream and so install videos but I skipped that since performance isn't as good.
Once I'm able to install a better fan I'll do more tinkering and try to report ravencoin hashrates, but overall setup was pretty seamless. Some of their other FPGA models seem to be more finnicky when it comes to voltage and other things but so far these ones seem to be fairly idiot-proof.
Attachments
Last edited: