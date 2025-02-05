XFOMRA MBXMKII

A bit of a necro, but I bought 3 of these while they were still being sold, as well as nearly all the addons. I think you'll have some luck finding the base case but the add-ons will be really hard to come by. And it truly won't be the same experience without the add-ons. The rarest add-on, the crossflow fan, used an ancient and incredibly hard to source Silverstone FX121 centrifugal fan, and as such the module was sold only very briefly. I remember the distributor, Mod-One, only put about 10 crossflow fans on sale before it went out of stock permanently. The Vesta view side windows was also hard to come by as you could only order it while it was being sold by Mod-One, probably because it was being cut in house. It was gone by the time Titan Rig bought out Mod-One and started selling the Xforma.



I think there's a very few people on earth right now with brand new Xforma and accessories so the ebay listing above is quite a rare find. It's an collectors item for sure. It has a bit of a markup but not too far from its original msrp. I think it's being sold because the owner regrets not buying all of the add on and feels stuck with a "lower trim" Xforma.



If you have any questions about the case let me know, I occasionally Google the case to see if any new owners pop up, lol.