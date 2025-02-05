XFOMRA MBXMKII

Follow along with the video below to see how to install our site as a web app on your home screen.
You have three of these cases with add ons and you have all three for yourself? I think Charles has built a really amazing project. I on the other hand, having a tj07, I bought some accessories that fit well on the tj07. But a tj07 is never an MBX MKII. The really weird thing is the XFORMA website online, but they never respond anymoreA bit of a necro, but I bought 3 of these while they were still being sold, as well as nearly all the addons. I think you'll have some luck finding the base case but the add-ons will be really hard to come by. And it truly won't be the same experience without the add-ons. The rarest add-on, the crossflow fan, used an ancient and incredibly hard to source Silverstone FX121 centrifugal fan, and as such the module was sold only very briefly. I remember the distributor, Mod-One, only put about 10 crossflow fans on sale before it went out of stock permanently. The Vesta view side windows was also hard to come by as you could only order it while it was being sold by Mod-One, probably because it was being cut in house. It was gone by the time Titan Rig bought out Mod-One and started selling the Xforma.
I think there's a very few people on earth right now with brand new Xforma and accessories so the ebay listing above is quite a rare find. It's an collectors item for sure. It has a bit of a markup but not too far from its original msrp. I think it's being sold because the owner regrets not buying all of the add on and feels stuck with a "lower trim" Xforma.
If you have any questions about the case let me know, I occasionally Google the case to see if any new owners pop up, lol.
2x cases with all the "good" add ons and a few spare ek plexi tubes because they stain and degrade over time, consumables basically. 1x case for spare parts.You have three of these cases with add ons and you have all three for yourself? I think Charles has built a really amazing project. I on the other hand, having a tj07, I bought some accessories that fit well on the tj07. But a tj07 is never an MBX MKII. The really weird thing is the XFORMA website online, but they never respond anymore
I've taken the crossflow fan apart and it's definitely a Silverstone fan. Perhaps that's the oem where Silverstone sourced it from. The Silverstone has a molded aluminum housing unlike the one in the link.For crossflow fans I always thought it was this https://mitxpc.com/products/cf003
i love this case. Can you send me a photo of your project? For dual top fans in a forum i read that these are. https://www.blacknoise.com/de/nb-multiframe/nb-multiframe-120mm You could always replace them once they break.2x cases with all the "good" add ons and a few spare ek plexi tubes because they stain and degrade over time, consumables basically. 1x case for spare parts.
The custom made consumables with no replacements is the downsides to this case unfortunately. These parts will all fail:
Yeah my build has been in progress...since 2018. Life got to me and I never had the chance complete it. Went from playing video games one day to becoming the breadwinner of a family in less than 24 hours haha. Some of the parts I bought are now outdated but I'm still looking to complete it soon, hence why I occasionally search the case for inspiration. Maybe by sometime next year as I desperately need an upgrade. Last thing I did was try to update the Luminus panel to support RGB and fix the light distribution, the panel is a Lumisheet: https://www.evo-lite.com/product-line/lumisheeti love this case. Can you send me a photo of your project? For dual top fans in a forum i read that these are. https://www.blacknoise.com/de/nb-multiframe/nb-multiframe-120mm You could always replace them once they break.
View attachment 717190
For the fans I also initially thought they were the Xigmatic and having already 4 of which 2 mounted on an old heatsink, I immediately thought they were these. The color is slightly different and so, the blacknoise, seem to be the closest even in the color slightly colder than the blacknoise.Yeah my build has been in progress...since 2018. Life got to me and I never had the chance complete it. Went from playing video games one day to becoming the breadwinner of a family in less than 24 hours haha. Some of the parts I bought are now outdated but I'm still looking to complete it soon, hence why I occasionally search the case for inspiration. Maybe by sometime next year as I desperately need an upgrade. Last thing I did was try to update the Luminus panel to support RGB and fix the light distribution, the panel is a Lumisheet: https://www.evo-lite.com/product-line/lumisheet
For the fans I was told that it's a Xigmatic fan. I ordered a bunch of a few years ago as backup but it seems like the blades aren't detachable unlike the ones that came with the add on. Look 100% identical next to each other though.
That's a picture of the luminous panel showing the model number. The Luminus panel is a lumisheet custom made for this case. My plan was to disassemble the body and like you said, replace the led strip. At the time I had trouble finding a suitable replacement due to the custom width of the strip. I believe it's around 4mm wide.For the fans I also initially thought they were the Xigmatic and having already 4 of which 2 mounted on an old heatsink, I immediately thought they were these. The color is slightly different and so, the blacknoise, seem to be the closest even in the color slightly colder than the blacknoise.
I did not understand how you want to update your light panel. Surely, you will want RGB colors as well as white. Surely an LGP panel like the one of MBX MKII. Then, what does the photo refer to? Haven't you thought of modifying only the LED strip with a WRGB strip of the COB type with a CRI>90? It could be a valid solution. Furthermore, I also imagined an MBX MKII with a vertically mounted card
Can I contact you in PVT? I contacted the company that makes the light panel you mentioned. I would like more information, technical sheet and other indications. They are waiting for my information. I would also like to make an RGB light panel for the case. Maybe I found an MBX MKIIThat's a picture of the luminous panel showing the model number. The Luminus panel is a lumisheet custom made for this case. My plan was to disassemble the body and like you said, replace the led strip. At the time I had trouble finding a suitable replacement due to the custom width of the strip. I believe it's around 4mm wide.
Also looks like there's a new mbx listing on ebay (not mine I swear): https://www.ebay.com/itm/205068780774
It's missing the dual radiator mount and single rad/ddc mount, but otherwise it has a very nice and workable build sheet with the rare vista view/top fan/crossflow accessory. Good price too I'm pretty sure the seller is taking a loss after shipping. The case itself is like 55lbs.
this is also an english only forum. you should go read the rules....
I'll send you a pm. I won't be home until next week so that's the earliest can I provide you the dimensions.Ok, can you help me with the measurements of the light panel to do a rgb upgrade?
I had already seen this company that produces the central distribution plate, but I would prefer to have it in line with the original only with the color change.I'll send you a pm. I won't be home until next week so that's the earliest can I provide you the dimensions.
Also this might interest you https://singularitycomputers.com/xforma-mbx-mkii-custom-distribution-plate/
It's a luminous panel AND a distro plate!
contacted Evo light for an RGB panel. They need the measurements and then they do not provide the external frame.I'll send you a pm. I won't be home until next week so that's the earliest can I provide you the dimensions.
I watched that listing for a bit and pulled the trigger today. Now I’ll have two BNIB and a bunch of extra accessories I guess.That's a picture of the luminous panel showing the model number. The Luminus panel is a lumisheet custom made for this case. My plan was to disassemble the body and like you said, replace the led strip. At the time I had trouble finding a suitable replacement due to the custom width of the strip. I believe it's around 4mm wide.
