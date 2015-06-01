XCOM 2 announced....PC Exclusive

Supreme [H]ardness
Nice...seems a bit weird, in concept, I guess. But What evs, if it's better than the first, I welcome it.
 
Morsx

n00b
The premise that the trailer presents is exciting. Leading an underground resistance makes for the best tactical and strategic gameplay. See A.I. Fleet War for a great example of that dynamic.
 
pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Oh hey, I didn't catch that for some reason... It is on computers only. Though no "PC" exclusive, but Mac and Linux from the looks of it as well.
 
Seelenlos

[H]ard|Gawd
Mixed feelings about this. I liked the last game, but the bugs just killed the enjoyment for me. By the end of my first and only play through I was more than happy to move on. I thought after this long I'd replay it and see if things had improved but after some searching I still see things like the teleport/enemy spawning right in the middle of your party still happens.

Unless reviews are stellar I'll have to wait for an ultimate edition for this one.
 
chineseman

[H]ard|Gawd
Whee! Played the bejesus out of the first one and definitely looking forward to this one. Hopefully they'll make the higher difficulties less tedious this time around.
 
Ocellaris

Ocellaris

Ginger @le, an alcoholic's best friend.
Lost interest at procedurally generated levels :(
 
pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Vyedmic said:
Since when PC = Windows ?
Since forever, because everyone usually say, it's also on Mac. And gaming has been, until more recently, only on windows. And even today, Windows completely overshadows linux and macs. When you say PC, people will assume and associate it with Windows.
 
Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Enjoyed the first one, didn't encounter any noticeable bugs....however the gameplay was too heavily weighted towards needing satellites as a winning strategy. Whatever you did, always strive to build as many uplinks as quickly as possible. Still need to play Enemy Within.
 
Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
Blade-Runner said:
Enjoyed the first one, didn't encounter any noticeable bugs....however the gameplay was too heavily weighted towards needing satellites as a winning strategy. Whatever you did, always strive to build as many uplinks as quickly as possible. Still need to play Enemy Within.
Go play Enemy Within NAO!!!!. Seriously, it is an amazing improvement. The vanilla release I would say was extremely good, I was very happy and enjoyed it a ton. However with EW added on, it is great, one of, if not the best turn based tactical games of all time.
 
pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
I'm guessing the second won't rely on Sats. I mean, the aliens are already there.
 
chineseman

[H]ard|Gawd
pothb said:
I'm guessing the second won't rely on Sats. I mean, the aliens are already there.
Hopefully not, I didn't really enjoy the satelite minigame anyways. I'd be perfectly okay if the second game focused exclusively on the tactical map and base building.
 
pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Yea... that is the core of the game, though not so much in the original, since you can strategically, shoot them down over water to not deal with the battle, if you wished.

One of the ocmments in the video was pretty funny. About how they sucked at the game, and XCom 2 took that ending. Have to say, if your entire counter ET plan consist of one carrier and a bunch of satellites, with only one base, I'd be surprised if you manage to get as far enough to be considered a threat, much less win such a war.
 
Blade-Runner

2[H]4U
Sycraft said:
Go play Enemy Within NAO!!!!. Seriously, it is an amazing improvement. The vanilla release I would say was extremely good, I was very happy and enjoyed it a ton. However with EW added on, it is great, one of, if not the best turn based tactical games of all time.
Its on my ever growing list :p
 
Mak54291

Gawd
I hope it won't have the same problem as the first. It made me quit. This is unfortunate because the rest of the game was looking so good. And the theme too is good and maybe from now on, real, lol.
 
deton8

Limp Gawd
chaikovski2002 said:
I thought we won? Alien overlords? Wtf? The ending of XCOM said we won? What gives
If your global panic was filled all the way you lost all continents and the aliens won. Not really a "bad" ending but a possible failure condition if you played Ironman and couldn't reload saves.

I assume the sequel starts from this premise.
 
Sycraft

Supreme [H]ardness
deton8 said:
If your global panic was filled all the way you lost all continents and the aliens won. Not really a "bad" ending but a possible failure condition if you played Ironman and couldn't reload saves.

I assume the sequel starts from this premise.
That or maybe it is the "other" aliens. The aliens that were invading implied they were doing it for some greater reason and that humanity was in trouble without them. Perhaps there are other aliens, and they now come and invade.
 
Q-BZ

Fully [H]
Insane sale on all X-Com games at GMG right now. 80 percent off for Enemy Unknown Complete which makes it $10 right now. Enemy Within is $7.50.
 
MrAgmoore

[H]ard|Gawd
I love sci-fi but this trailer did not make a lick of sense ( to anyone who has not played XCOM ). All I got out of watching the trailer was: alien-human propaganda; robots; "snake... whoa wtf snake?"; "whoa... is that snake going to bite his head off "Mortal Kombat" style?"; creepy alien slithering across the ground - "who's side is he on?" ; huge spaceship that can could fill up the Grand Canyon.

So I downloaded and just finished Enemy Unknown - awesome sauce. My review:

http://steamcommunity.com/id/CryonicSuspension/recommended/200510
 
Drudenhaus

2[H]4U
pothb said:
Since forever, because everyone usually say, it's also on Mac. And gaming has been, until more recently, only on windows. And even today, Windows completely overshadows linux and macs. When you say PC, people will assume and associate it with Windows.
Gaming doesn't get its own definition of PC. The term PC has everything to do with the hardware and nothing to do with the operating system. It refers to the IBM PC, its clones/derivatives, and its descendants--computers using x86-based processors. Apple/Mac computers were distinct from PCs because they used a RISC-based architecture whereas IBM PCs used Intel's 8088 CPU.

Just because some people say incorrect things like "PC, Mac, and Linux" doesn't make it suddently correct. It should be "Windows, Mac, Linux" (in no particular order, mind you).
 
pothb

Supreme [H]ardness
Great, tell everyone that uses it that way. Words are only as good as the way it's used, and it's been used that way.
 
Frobozz

[H]ard|Gawd
Launch day Linux support is very nice and appreciated. It may even get me to pre-order. :cool:
 
jbonez21

Limp Gawd
What has me excited about this is not only do I love all things XCOM, but Falling Skies is one of my favorite series. This XCOM sequel almost looks like it has a Falling Skies like narrative!
 
chineseman

[H]ard|Gawd
Did they get rid of the annoying interceptor/satellite/ufo minigame from the first one? I'd be so happy if XCOM 2 only focused on the tactical layer and base building.
 
Eshelmen

Eshelmen

Supreme [H]ardness
As much as I loved the first one, I couldn't stand playing it on the PS3. PC is the way to go with this game.
I may bite.
 
Parrothead

Limp Gawd
I am playing through Enemy Within again, this time with the Long War mod. It makes some really nice changes to the game. Longer, harder etc! :D

Long War
 
jbonez21

Limp Gawd
Has anyone tried the Falling Skies game? I love the show but the game looks like it could be either really good or really bad...

I'm excited for XCOM 2 , but I don't know if I should get it right away or wait considering I have xenonauts still in my backlog that I haven't started yet....
 
cageymaru

cageymaru

Fully [H]
Parrothead said:
I am playing through Enemy Within again, this time with the Long War mod. It makes some really nice changes to the game. Longer, harder etc! :D

Long War
Even better than that.
https://xcom.com/news/en-long-war-studios-preparing-xcom-2-content-for-launch

For those that can't see it at work:

LONG WAR STUDIOS PREPARING XCOM 2 CONTENT FOR LAUNCH

We are happy to announce Long War Studios, the developers behind the Long War total-conversion mod for XCOM: Enemy Unknown and XCOM: Enemy Within, has partnered with Firaxis Games and 2K for XCOM 2.

The Long War Studios team, which is comprised of John Lumpkin, Rachel Amineri Norman and James JCLewis Karlson, is currently hard at work on multiple mods for XCOM 2. These mods are currently slated to be available at launch on February 5, 2016. Well have more information about the content of these mods soon.

Going to PAX South? Dont miss the Firaxis Megapanel on Saturday, January 30th at 12:30pm CT (10:30am PT/1:30pm ET) for EXCLUSIVE live gameplay of XCOM 2, as well as information on the mod tools from the developers and Long War Studios John Lumpkin. Not at PAX South? You can watch the panel LIVE at http://twitch.tv/pax.
 
gamerk2

[H]ard|Gawd
Parrothead said:
I am playing through Enemy Within again, this time with the Long War mod. It makes some really nice changes to the game. Longer, harder etc! :D

Long War
TLW would have been a great mod if it wasn't for it's brutal difficulty and the slog it turns into.
 
RanceJustice

Supreme [H]ardness
Not sure if there's any truth to this as I've not played Long War (though I am interested to try it; it seems well done), but supposedly on the NexusMods page, the current version of the mod talks about a "training mode" or whatnot which adds all the content while dropping the difficulty down to around normal XCOM. I think you'll still need to deal with new mechanics (ie the aliens have their own campaign in Long War, so you may show up somewhere and find out that right off the bat they have a huge bloody force defending something of importance to them. You're supposed to fall back and come back to claim it later, according to their FAQ etc.)

As far as XCOM2 is concerned, I may end up preordering the Deluxe version simply to support Linux (and SteamOS) support from Day 1! Note that GreenManGaming has 27% off the game (Deluxe or Standard edition, and also qualifies you for the pre-order bonuses too!)..if you use the code..

27PERC-OFFXCO-M2GAME

Which will be valid until MONDAY FEBRUARY 1 2016! This makes the Digital Deluxe Edition down to about $55, down from $80!
 
Deleted member 201992

Just preordered this and only paid $38. I beat XCOM: Enemy unknown/Within three times. I'm sure some of you beat it 10+ times or did the long war.
 
Parrothead

Limp Gawd
gamerk2 said:
TLW would have been a great mod if it wasn't for it's brutal difficulty and the slog it turns into.
I didn't mind the difficulty, but the slog factor really starts to set in for sure.
I still enjoyed TLW more than the vanilla game though.
 
gamerk2

[H]ard|Gawd
Xaeos said:
Not sure if there's any truth to this as I've not played Long War (though I am interested to try it; it seems well done), but supposedly on the NexusMods page, the current version of the mod talks about a "training mode" or whatnot which adds all the content while dropping the difficulty down to around normal XCOM. I think you'll still need to deal with new mechanics (ie the aliens have their own campaign in Long War, so you may show up somewhere and find out that right off the bat they have a huge bloody force defending something of importance to them. You're supposed to fall back and come back to claim it later, according to their FAQ etc.)
Would be recent then, since the version I used only a few months ago didn't have it. They did add a "Dynamic War" feature which speeds up the game slightly; is that what you were referring too?

Anyway, last time I attempted it, I actually WON the first Cargo Ship mission, which is near impossible because of the 6 8-health Outsiders that heal. [I may or may not have used a 6-man rocketeer squad...:p]. Also had my base pretty much fully upgraded, minus the Satellite Nexuses, and was starting to chrun out Laser weaponry.

Of course, once the 40 health Sectopods and Berserkers showed up, that was all she wrote.

I love everything about the mod except its brutal difficulty and length. If it were a little more fair and a little bit faster, it would be epic.

EDIT

Looks like they in fact added a training.ini in Beta 15e in July; I'll give it a go and give my thoughts over the next few days.

EDIT 2

Definitely easier, though still a challenge. The Cargo Ship mission during the second month is still near impossibe without bringing three or more dedicated Racketeers. Enemies are still stronger then base, but it's minor, rather then major. I'll need to see how progression goes. One thing I noted on the easiest difficulty, one month in, Sectoids STILL don't have their health upgrade, so I get the sense the easiest difficulty with the Trainer.ini is probably too easy. Which is a nice change, given how well done the rest of the mod is.

I'm able to tentatively recommend The Long War now.
 
