XCOM 2 announced....PC Exclusive

Since when PC = Windows ?Oh hey, I didn't catch that for some reason... It is on computers only. Though no "PC" exclusive, but Mac and Linux from the looks of it as well.
When you say PC, people will assume and associate it with Windows.
Go play Enemy Within NAO!!!!. Seriously, it is an amazing improvement. The vanilla release I would say was extremely good, I was very happy and enjoyed it a ton. However with EW added on, it is great, one of, if not the best turn based tactical games of all time.Enjoyed the first one, didn't encounter any noticeable bugs....however the gameplay was too heavily weighted towards needing satellites as a winning strategy. Whatever you did, always strive to build as many uplinks as quickly as possible. Still need to play Enemy Within.
Hopefully not, I didn't really enjoy the satelite minigame anyways. I'd be perfectly okay if the second game focused exclusively on the tactical map and base building.I'm guessing the second won't rely on Sats. I mean, the aliens are already there.
Its on my ever growing list
If your global panic was filled all the way you lost all continents and the aliens won. Not really a "bad" ending but a possible failure condition if you played Ironman and couldn't reload saves.I thought we won? Alien overlords? Wtf? The ending of XCOM said we won? What gives
That or maybe it is the "other" aliens. The aliens that were invading implied they were doing it for some greater reason and that humanity was in trouble without them. Perhaps there are other aliens, and they now come and invade.
I assume the sequel starts from this premise.
Gaming doesn't get its own definition of PC. The term PC has everything to do with the hardware and nothing to do with the operating system. It refers to the IBM PC, its clones/derivatives, and its descendants--computers using x86-based processors. Apple/Mac computers were distinct from PCs because they used a RISC-based architecture whereas IBM PCs used Intel's 8088 CPU.
Even better than that.I am playing through Enemy Within again, this time with the Long War mod. It makes some really nice changes to the game. Longer, harder etc!
TLW would have been a great mod if it wasn't for it's brutal difficulty and the slog it turns into.
I didn't mind the difficulty, but the slog factor really starts to set in for sure.TLW would have been a great mod if it wasn't for it's brutal difficulty and the slog it turns into.
Would be recent then, since the version I used only a few months ago didn't have it. They did add a "Dynamic War" feature which speeds up the game slightly; is that what you were referring too?Not sure if there's any truth to this as I've not played Long War (though I am interested to try it; it seems well done), but supposedly on the NexusMods page, the current version of the mod talks about a "training mode" or whatnot which adds all the content while dropping the difficulty down to around normal XCOM. I think you'll still need to deal with new mechanics (ie the aliens have their own campaign in Long War, so you may show up somewhere and find out that right off the bat they have a huge bloody force defending something of importance to them. You're supposed to fall back and come back to claim it later, according to their FAQ etc.)