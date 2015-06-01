XCOM 2 announced....PC Exclusive

Xaeos said: Not sure if there's any truth to this as I've not played Long War (though I am interested to try it; it seems well done), but supposedly on the NexusMods page, the current version of the mod talks about a "training mode" or whatnot which adds all the content while dropping the difficulty down to around normal XCOM. I think you'll still need to deal with new mechanics (ie the aliens have their own campaign in Long War, so you may show up somewhere and find out that right off the bat they have a huge bloody force defending something of importance to them. You're supposed to fall back and come back to claim it later, according to their FAQ etc.) Click to expand...

Would be recent then, since the version I used only a few months ago didn't have it. They did add a "Dynamic War" feature which speeds up the game slightly; is that what you were referring too?Anyway, last time I attempted it, I actually WON the first Cargo Ship mission, which is near impossible because of the 6 8-health Outsiders that heal. [I may or may not have used a 6-man rocketeer squad...]. Also had my base pretty much fully upgraded, minus the Satellite Nexuses, and was starting to chrun out Laser weaponry.Of course, once the 40 health Sectopods and Berserkers showed up, that was all she wrote.I love everything about the mod except its brutal difficulty and length. If it were a little more fair and a little bit faster, it would be epic.EDITLooks like they in fact added a training.ini in Beta 15e in July; I'll give it a go and give my thoughts over the next few days.EDIT 2Definitely easier, though still a challenge. The Cargo Ship mission during the second month is still near impossibe without bringing three or more dedicated Racketeers. Enemies are still stronger then base, but it's minor, rather then major. I'll need to see how progression goes. One thing I noted on the easiest difficulty, one month in, Sectoids STILL don't have their health upgrade, so I get the sense the easiest difficulty with the Trainer.ini is probably too easy. Which is a nice change, given how well done the rest of the mod is.I'm able to tentatively recommend The Long War now.