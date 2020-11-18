Xbox Series X Headset issues

I went from xbox one x using a set of Astro A50 and all was good, but new xbox series x does not have optical. Astro offered an update that allowed you to use them via USB only, but I was getting this consistent crackling sound and disconnects. All the while using a Razer Wolverine wired controller. I decided to get a set of steelseries 9 and same crackling sound. Now I am using a set of airbuds connected directly to controller without issue.

However I want to get a mic/headset to work. Anyone else having issues and/or recommend something that is working WITHOUT issue for them? Thanks.