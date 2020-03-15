Xbox Live is down

Those darn kids will use any occasion to DDoS a popular service. Fuck other people and their dumb hope for relaxation and enjoyment on a weekend, amirite?
 
I don't see anything about a DDoS in the article, maybe the servers were just slammed from everyone logging in at the same time.
 
Just finished Ori 2 and didn't notice any issues (playing it through Game Pass).

Also, definitely check out the game if you haven't - excellent Metroidvania platformer.
 
