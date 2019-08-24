Xbox Live gold to gamepass ultimate conversion?

Is this still a thing? Can I still buy 3 years of xbox live gold & convert it to gamepass ultimate by using the trial?
 
Looks like it according to MS support page.

https://support.xbox.com/en-GB/bill...ultimate-faq#484fc97370ff456f840ae2501553db1f

What happens to my prepaid months of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass when I sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
When you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we’ll apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass toward the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, up to a maximum of 36 months. Prepaid time conversion rates are subject to change.
I remember seeing a chart at some point that showed the conversion rates after making the switch to Ultimate - but damned if I can find it now. Might just be because it's early here, but feels like MS doesn't make it an easy process to find out.
 
This weekend I bought 2 * 12 month gold @ $50 ea & 6 month for $30.

When I redeemed each one, I got an offer for an extra month free if I set autorenew on my account. This gave me 33 months for $130 or so. Then I bought the 2 months of game pass ultimate to make it $132 for 35 months or $3.77/mo ($45/year)
 
I just bought an Xbox One X and with the 30 day trial of Game Pass I got 20 days of Game Pass Ultimate. Not sure if this helps or not but I thought I would let you know just in case it helps.
 
