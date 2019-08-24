Xbox Live gold to gamepass ultimate conversion?

What happens to my prepaid months of Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass when I sign up for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate?
When you subscribe to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, we’ll apply any prepaid time you have on Xbox Live Gold and/or Xbox Game Pass toward the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate plan, up to a maximum of 36 months. Prepaid time conversion rates are subject to change.
I wonder what the conversion rate is...Looks like it according to MS support page.
https://support.xbox.com/en-GB/bill...ultimate-faq#484fc97370ff456f840ae2501553db1f