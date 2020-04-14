X570 Strix E/F vs Prime Pro

Hello All



Its been years since I built a machine and am down to the last choices (mobo/ram). So a little help would really be appreciated.

This machine will spend most of its life editing pictures and the occasional game of Farming simulator 19 Pro level Overwatch match play.

I dont overclock much and generally just try to tighten the timings on the ram.



Strix E The plus for me is in theory it would have better sound and best vrm, the bad would be the cost for things I would never use in a board like wifi, dual lan overclocking features



Strix-f Not as good vrm as the E and doesnt have all the things I would never use. Bad part is that its just 10 bucks less then the Strix-e. But does have the better sound then the Prime.



Prime Same Vrm as the F, same stuff I dont need not on the board but has a few less sata (never us more then 2 now, with 2 M.2 drives)





So I guess my question to the experts is the vrm on the prime going to be able to run the 3900X without issues and am I going to see much diffidence in normal use between SupremeFX High Definition Audio CODEC S1220A verses the Realtek S1220A High Definition Audio CODEC featuring Crystal Sound 3