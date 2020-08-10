X570 Master XMP

So I noticed both on a set of Crucial and GSkill Ripjwas memory set, that when I enable XMP and everything is set correctly in the bios. Once I Boot into Windows and use CPUZ or HWinfo it shows my TRC at a incorrect speed, 75 instead of 48 for the GSkill, everything else is fine. What I find I have to do is set XMP in the bios, but set the TRC timing manually to 48, than its shows correctly in CPUZ at 14-14-14-34-48.



Does anyone else have this issue with the Master??