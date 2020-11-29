X570 Master - Realtek HD Audio Manager

This has been annoying me today and I just cannot get the Realtek HD Audio Manager to work correctly.



The driver offered on Gigabytes site is completely broken, yes the sound works (Only after actually powering off the board) but Stereo Mix is broken and does not function (I need this), The Realtek HD Audio Manager is non-existent.



The R2.82 driver offered on Realtek's own website kinda works (Again only after powering off the board) and Stereo Mix works as it should but with this install the Realtek's HD Audio Manager is installed but will NOT launch/open!.



The driver installed by Microsoft is extremely basic, no Stereo Mix and no Realtek HD Audio Manager...



I need to use the HD Audio Manager to separate all the inputs but how can I do this without the HD Audio Manager launching?