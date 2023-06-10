X570-E Gaming - Suddenly won't post

Hey guys, Shooting my shot before taking it to the repair shop: After reconnecting my case fans after the RGB on them stopped working, the board stopped booting. I've done pretty much everything including CMOS battery removal, shorting the CMOS pins, bios flashing, swapping PSU's, tearing down the mobo and testing each component and I still can't figure it out.



The RGB on the board itself works, but the LED QCODE's don't and the GPU doesn't light up (I have a 6800xt with internal RGB as well). Would love to hear if anyone has experience with this board and if they were able to get past it. Given it worked and then didn't, my bet is that I shorted it somehow when I reconnected the fans but we'll see.



Thanks to the other posters on here btw, it was useful being able to troubleshoot using the tips discussed in other threads.



I've attached a couple photos of the mobo in case anyone spots something I didnt.



Thanks!