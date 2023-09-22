X3d vs extreme single core speeds?

tangoseal

Dec 18, 2010
So I haven't been keeping up with the Joneses hardware wise lately. Have a technical question and no question is stupid, even if it's dumb.

Just out, Passmark shows the Unreleased 14900kf Intel as the fastest single core cpu ever. Quite a bit faster than say, the 7900x3d.

So... what makes a bigger difference in gaming? I know single thread is, well used to be the go to meteric for performance in gaming, but what is faster for gaming? Intels fastest single threaded cpu ever ir AMDs x3d cache stacked technology?

Gpus aside were talking cpus? I'd like to know. I want to build a strictly gaming highest performing cpu possible for now but can't determine if I should get an x3d, wait on ryzen 8000, or wait on Intel 14900kf. I'm not required to buy anything but my Lenovo Legion 3070ti 6800h cpu laptop is a little underwhelming especually in ganes like Starfield. This is coming from the guy who has a 6900xt sitting in a box, gave my son my 5800x cpu, and have owned threadrippers etc.... now I just have my laptop. My humble laptop.
 
Depends on the game, but generally more cache is better at a given cpu frequency, with the same number of instructions per clock. Any time your processor has to stop execution to fetch data from higher memory, that's more cycles you have to wait before an instruction is executed.

That said, the more cycles you have per second (hz), and the more instructions you have per cycle, the less latency is incurred from cache misses. But it is never less than the time it takes for data to be requested, and to traverse the bus, so cpu frequency has a minimal effect here.

So if the game needs a lot of data in cache all the time, it will benefit greatly from a larger, faster cache, close to the cpu. If it does not, then it will benefit more from a faster CPU.
 
There is a surprisingly large number of modern games that actually benefit from the large cache, which is why average benchmarks in recent testing have the 5800x3d and 7800x3d on top "for gaming". Some scientific workloads benefit, too. But general productivity and creativity apps and a majority of games if you count older and more obscure ones like single-core speed better.

It really depends on what you need the speed for.
 
