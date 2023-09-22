X3d vs extreme single core speeds?

So I haven't been keeping up with the Joneses hardware wise lately. Have a technical question and no question is stupid, even if it's dumb.



Just out, Passmark shows the Unreleased 14900kf Intel as the fastest single core cpu ever. Quite a bit faster than say, the 7900x3d.



So... what makes a bigger difference in gaming? I know single thread is, well used to be the go to meteric for performance in gaming, but what is faster for gaming? Intels fastest single threaded cpu ever ir AMDs x3d cache stacked technology?



Gpus aside were talking cpus? I'd like to know. I want to build a strictly gaming highest performing cpu possible for now but can't determine if I should get an x3d, wait on ryzen 8000, or wait on Intel 14900kf. I'm not required to buy anything but my Lenovo Legion 3070ti 6800h cpu laptop is a little underwhelming especually in ganes like Starfield. This is coming from the guy who has a 6900xt sitting in a box, gave my son my 5800x cpu, and have owned threadrippers etc.... now I just have my laptop. My humble laptop.