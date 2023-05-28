X299 Three long beeps and no output to console error

applegrcoug

I have an MSI X299 SLI Plus that I've been using with a 1080ti to do my media server. I swapped monitors today and then all hell broke loose. Now, I can't get the thing to boot properly. I get three long beeps and the led code D6, which is a no output to console error...GPU type thing.

So I try resetting the bios. Nothing. Try swapping the GPU. Nope. Try swapping slots. Nope.

Any ideas as to what is going on??
 
